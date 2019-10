Warehouse

Cream Teddy Coat

£69.00

About Me It's cold outside, it's the darkest time of year, and all you want to do is crawl into a cave like a bear. Forgo hibernation and wear this teddy bear coat instead. Faux fur in cream with a button-up front and four handy pockets, it's the best investment you'll make all year. Fabric: Backing, 100% polyester,lining, 100% polyester,main, 100% polyurethane Wash Care: Dry clean Product Code: 35399 Model wears Size 8 and is 5ft10"