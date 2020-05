CBMe

Cream Oil Moisturizer

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At CBMe

C0M is a light weight, hydrating day cream formulated to repair, replenish, and provide the perfect balance of moisture for healthy, glowing skin. C0M is a 2 in 1 product because it hydrates and treats in a single step providing a controlled release of moisturizer throughout the day. This helps hold the moisture in the skin longer without feeling greasy.