Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Bestselling creamy, weightless, liquid lip stain coats your lips in flawless color to become a transfer-proof, full-coverage, last-all-day stain.
Need a few alternatives?
ColourPop
Hello Boys Lip Crème
BUY
$9.00
ColourPop
Gucci
Rouge À Lèvres Satin Lipstick
BUY
$42.00
Sephora
Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$15.00
Sephora
ILIA Beauty
Lipstick
BUY
$28.00
Amazon
More from Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection
Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
BUY
C$60.00
Sephora
Sephora Collection
Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
BUY
C$60.00
Sephora
Sephora Collection
Holiday Vibes – 7 Piece Skincare Essentials Set
BUY
C$16.00
Sephora
Sephora Collection
Holiday Vibes – 7 Piece Skincare Essentials Set
BUY
C$16.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Pai
The Impossible Glow
BUY
$31.20
$39.00
Credo
Ilia
Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Credo
Benefit Cosmetics
The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set
BUY
C$88.00
Sephora
Eylure
Wild & Wispy False Lashes, Savage
BUY
$5.99
Ulta Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted