Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Kjaer Weis
Cream Blush Refill Case
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: An empty case specifically designed to hold Cream Blush Refill, available separately for purchase.
Need a few alternatives?
Kjaer Weis
Iconic Compact Case For Cheek Products
BUY
$24.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
No7
Powder Blush
BUY
$11.24
No7
No7
Lip & Cheek Tint
BUY
$8.99
No7
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
Fenty Beauty
More from Kjaer Weis
Kjaer Weis
Iconic Compact Case For Cheek Products
BUY
$24.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kjaer Weis
Cream Blush Refill Case
BUY
$8.00
Nordstrom
Kjaer Weis
Cream Blush
BUY
$32.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kjaer Weis
Im-possible Mascara
BUY
£30.00
Content Beauty Wellbeing
More from Makeup
Sephora
Honey Infused Lip Oil
BUY
$32.00
Gisou
Stila
Huge Extreme Lash Mascara
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
Huda Beauty
#fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer
BUY
£26.00
Sephora
Beauty Pie
Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-eye Genius
BUY
£12.00
£24.00
Beauty Pie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted