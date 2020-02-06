Kjaer Weis

Cream Blush Refill

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush luxurious bold metal compacts were designed to be unique and modern, but also socially responsible. In order to reduce waste, all KW compacts are refillable and meant to be held on to for years to come. Each compact comes with your chosen color, and refill pans are available in simple paper cartons that are fully recyclable. Even the refills were designed to be beautiful. The goal was to maintain both sustainability principles and a high standard of design. Explore the Kjaer Weis Cream Blush Collection. For each purchase of this product, we will plant a tree.