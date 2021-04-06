Kjaer Weis

Cream Blush

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Detox Market

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush blends beautifully on the cheeks for a healthy touch of color with a dewy finish. Luxurious, organic ingredients help enhance your natural beauty: Castor seed oil strengthens the skin, Beeswax and Jojoba Seed Oil nourish and moisturize, Rosa Rubiginosa Seed Oil fights signs of aging, while the powerful antioxidants in Gardenia Florida Fruit Extract work as a natural preservative.