Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
Crave
Crave Vesper
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Babeland
Featured in 1 story
Quiet Vibrators So You Can Masturbate In Peace
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Need a few alternatives?
Coco de Mer
Mini Ben Wa Balls
$29.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Pro 2: Next Generation
$49.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Unbound
Cleo Bangle Handcuffs
$50.00
from
Unbound Babes
BUY
Lovehoney
Basics Gold Jiggle Balls 56g
$6.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Crave
Crave
Crave Droplet Necklace In Silver
$109.00
from
trystology
BUY
Crave
Crave Bullet
$99.00
from
Babeland
BUY
Crave
Duet Lux Vibe
$349.00
from
Babeland
BUY
Crave
Leather Cuff Bracelet
$62.00
from
Crave
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Bellesa
Bff Bundle: 2x Aurora
$199.00
$149.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
Adam and Eve
Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand
$69.95
$59.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
Womanizer
Premium
$219.00
$156.75
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
B-Vibe
Snug Plug 2
$45.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
More from Sex & Relationships
Paid Content
I Love My Kid, But...Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Anonymous
Sex
These True Stories Of One-Night Stands Are As Juicy As They Are U...
Sex. Strangers. Intimacy. Awkwardness. Ecstasy. These are just a few of the sometimes-disparate ideas that come into play when we talk about one-night
by
Us
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted