Craspedia / Billy Button Stems

At Botanics UK

Craspedia, also known as Billy Balls or Billy Buttons, are known for their natural yellow colour and round flower heads. Display them alone or combine with other florals for a whimsical feel. All stems available on Botanics are preserved &/or dried to last forever! For more information on how to care for your stems and keep them looking as fresh as day one check out my Instagram story highlights. 10 Craspedia stems, stem length approximately 55cm. Please note these are natural products so each stem is unique in shape, colour and size and may vary slightly from the pictures. They can to be brittle and fragile so I pack all orders with great care however if any damage happen during transit contact me right away! For any personalised and bespoke orders send me a message and if you have any other questions don’t hesitate to ask...