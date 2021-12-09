Crane

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, Filter-free, 1 Gallon

VARIABLE SPEED SETTINGS: No matter the humidity level you would like to achieve we've got you covered. The Crane drop cool mist humidifiers offer variable output settings and an adjustable 360 degree mist lid making it easy to send the mist in any direction. The mist output is perfect for humidifying rooms up to 500 square feet, which is a standard medium to large sized room WHISPER QUIET: Crane's drop humidifier runs whisper quiet which makes it the perfect option for light sleepers, kids, and especially babies. This humidifier is made with clean control anti-microbial material which reduces mold and bacteria growth by up to 99.96% ONE GALLON TANK: The 1 gallon tank fits under a standard kitchen or bathroom sink, and has an easy to carry handle at the top. Our humidifiers are filter free, but we offer an optional demineralization filter (HS-1932) for those with excessive minerals in their water that screws directly into the tank 24 HOUR RUN TIME: The drop humidifier runs up to 24 hours, so you don't have to worry about running it through the night. It also is equipped with an automatic shut-off safety feature that turns the unit off when the water runs out EASY TO CLEAN: Crane's easy to clean humidifier design features a detachable bottom fill tank, which is recommended by health professionals for promoting clean humidifier habits. The water level sensor and cap also are removable, giving you access to clean the entire base. We recommend cleaning the humidifier based on frequency of use and provide many educational resources on how to clean your humidifier Crane USA Cool Mist Humidifier, White