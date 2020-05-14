POC

Crane Helmet

$119.95

When you need a helmet thatll protect you, even after a few up-close meetings with Mother Earth, look to the POC Crane Helmet. This Swedish-designed, skate-style lid has a polycarbonate shell with progressively denser EPS foam lining for enhanced impact protection. There are eight vent holes up top, so you wont cook your brains out, either, when youre hiking back up the same section in the summer heat. Out back, theres a sizing-adjustment system to make sure the helmet fits as it should, not like some floppy skate helmets do.