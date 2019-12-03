Burt's Bees Baby

Cranberry Rugby Stripe Matching Pajamas

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Pull On closure Machine Wash Burt's Bees Baby Family Jammies - Cranberry Rugby Stripe Tis the season to be jolly in matching family jammies. Get in on the biggest trend of the holidays! Styles Include: Infant footie zip PJs, 2-Piece PJs for Baby, Toddler, Kids & Women, Henley Tee & Lounge Pants for Women & Men, One-Piece Jumpsuit for Kids, Women & Men, and a Dog Bandana Combed and ring-spun for durability, softness and no-pill washing The purest layer: 1