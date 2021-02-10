United States
Cranberry Red Stretch Satin Sleep Robe
$59.50$38.67
At Torrid
Feel luxurious in this sleep robe made from stretch satin fabric and featuring long sleeves with drop shoulders. Matching style(s): Search 14625459 & 14625768 Stretch satin woven fabric Long sleeves; drop shoulders Non-removable waist sash CONTENT + CARE Polyester/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size sleepwear SIZE + FIT Model is 5'10", size 1 Size 2 measures 37" from shoulder