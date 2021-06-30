KUinternational

The "Toy Soap Kit" is the perfect DIY kit for creating your own unique soap and great for elevating space. This DIY-Kit creates (2) Toy soaps. Includes : -Easy-to-follow instructions -Kit Materials -instructional Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljEue7WGjQE This product contains: -No preservatives -No coagulant -No man-made chemicals This product contains glycerin and hyaluronic acid for better moisturization. Please make sure you have all materials by referencing the kit Layout photo above. Made in Korea *We also see DIY Asteroid and Donut Soap Kits* https://www.etsy.com/listing/974826767