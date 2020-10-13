Mustela

Cradle Cap Foam Shampoo For Newborn

Product Description Mustela's unique and ultra-gentle Foam Shampoo For Newborns is specially formulated to cleanse your baby's hair and scalp while minimizing cradle cap flakes. Our baby shampoo gently exfoliates and rinses away cradle cap flakes while also helping to reduce the chance of recurrence. The easy-to-use foam texture rinses off easily, and the pump dispenser guarantees easy and comfortable application, allowing for safe use on your little one’s forehead and eyebrow area. Simply apply a small amount to your baby’s wet hair and massage it into their scalp. Leave our Foam Shampoo on for 1 to 2 minutes, and then rinse carefully. Made with 99% naturally derived ingredients, our formula is hypoallergenic and free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and phenoxyethanol. When you use Mustela’s Foam Shampoo For Newborns, you can rest assured that it is Paraben-free, Phthalate-free, Phenoxyethanol-free, and Fragrance free. The product is hypoallergenic and specially formulated to minimize the risk of allergic reactions, and tested under pediatric and dermatological control. Our Foam Shampoo For Newborns is safe for your newborn, safe for the environment, and biodegradable Brand Story Mustela, the skincare experts for babies and mothers-to-be for over 60 years