Bagatelle

Crackle Faux Leather Leggings

$89.00 $29.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

High waisted faux leather leggings are perfect for dressing up for your next night out. High waisted. Pull-on styling . Faux leather construction. Approx. 12" rise, 39" inseam (size S). Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada.