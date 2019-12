Aveeno

Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm

AVEENO® Cracked Skin Relief CICA Balm helps protect and relieve chapped or cracked skin. It leaves skin feeling moisturized all day. What is CICA? CICA comes from the French word “Cicatrisation”. Aveeno® CICA balm is formulated to intensely moisturize & help repair dry skin.