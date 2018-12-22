Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Aveeno
Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walgreens
11-oz tube of aveeno cracked skin relief cica balm to protect and relieve dry, chapped skin Moisturizing dry skin balm helps protect your skin against the drying effects of the wind & cold Contains dimethicone skin protectant and triple oat complex to help reduce moisture loss From the french word cicatrisation, this cica balm is formulated to intensely hydrate skin This skin cream is suitable for sensitive skin and leaves skin feeling moisturized all day Its unique formula creates a protective layer to repair and defend skin against the wind and cold Dimethicone balm is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, paraben-free, and steroid-free From a dermatologist recommended brand, this dry skin balm is suitable for daily use Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm helps protect your skin against the drying effects of wind and cold weather. This skin relief cica balm with Triple Oat Complex moisturizes dry skin by creating a protective layer to help reduce moisture loss. From a dermatologist-recommended brand and formulated to be suitable for sensitive skin, this therapeutic skin cream helps protect and relieve chapped and cracked skin, leaving it feeling moisturized all day. Safe and effective for daily use, this hypoallergenic cream is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and steroid-free. Questions? Call toll-free 866-428-2266 or 215-273-8755 (collect). www.aveeno.com Made in United States Apply as needed Other information Store at room temperature. ©Johnson & Johnson
Featured in 1 story
19 Skin-Care Launches That Are Legit — & Cheap
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Vaseline
Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Non-greasy Lotion With Pure Cocoa Butter
$4.33
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
Amlactin
Alpha-hydroxy Therapy Moisturizing Body Lotion
$20.79
from
CVS
BUY
More from Aveeno
Aveeno
Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm
C$16.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Aveeno
Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm
$16.44
from
Amazon
BUY
Aveeno
Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm
$19.98
from
walgreens.com
BUY
Aveeno
Aveeno Active Naturals Pure Renewal Conditioner
£6.92
from
iHerb
BUY
More from Body Care
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted