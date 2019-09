Crabtree & Evelyn

Crabtree & Evelyn Body Lotion, Rosewater, 16.9 Fl Oz

$28.00 $17.36

Buy Now Review It

Treat your skin to the timeless scent of rose petals distilled in pure water—our classic Rosewater fragrance. A blend of nourishing moisturizers, this lightweight lotion leaves skin soft, scented and ready to face the day.