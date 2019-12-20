Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic In The Wild Throw Blanket
$180.00
$134.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Add an exotic detail to your living room or bedroom décor with a leopard-jacquard blanket made from sumptuous microfiber for cozy cuddling.
More from BAREFOOT DREAMS®
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Plus Size Cozylite Essential Long Cardigan
$122.00
$56.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Robe
$99.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Lite® Circle Cardigan
$116.00
$76.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted