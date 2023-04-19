West Elm

Cozy Swivel Chair

$949.00 $806.65

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Shown in Distressed Velvet, Mineral Gray Shown in Chunky Melange, Frost Gray Shown in Cozy Shearling, Ivory Shown in Cozy Shearling, Ivory Shown in Cozy Shearling, Ivory Shown in Chunky Melange, Black and White Shown in Cozy Shearling, Ivory Shown in Performance Velvet, Ink Blue Shown in Performance Velvet, Ink Blue Shown in Chunky Melange, Frost Gray Shown in Chunky Melange, Frost Gray Item 1 of 11 Sitting easy The swivel mechanism spins a full 360 degrees and the seat cushion is flippable for easy re-fluffing. Nicely paired Order a pair to create an instant seating nook in the living room or bedroom.