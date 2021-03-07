Urban Outfitters

Cozy Slub Duvet Cover

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 54555834; Color Code: 025 Refresh your space with a classic palette of texture when you dress your bed in this washed cotton slub weave duvet cover. Soft design features flat cotton sheeting at back for a crisp feel, finished with hidden button closure to easily remove and toss in the wash. Shams and duvet insert sold separately. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash cold, inside out - Imported Size Twin XL - Dimensions: 90”l x 66”w Full/Queen - Dimensions: 86”l x 86”w King - Dimensions: 96”l x 104”w