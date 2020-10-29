Eileen Fisher

Cozy Organic Cotton Interlock Box-top

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eileen Fisher

Our classic box-top, perfect off duty or on, in soft and drapey organic cotton. Designed with versatility in mind--pair with one of our matching bottoms or mix and match. Designed with an easy, boxy fit. Fine organic cotton, knit with interlocking stitches for body. Substantial and refined. Organic farming supports clean water and healthy soil. Dyed without hazardous chemicals using less water and less energy; meets the bluesign® standard. We design our sleepwear as part of a system that works together. In simple shapes to be lived in whether you're sleeping or not.