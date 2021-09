Skims

Cozy Knit Wrap Top

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

A feminine long sleeve wrap top that is made for the perfect level of warmth and comfort. Features functional wrap ties to tie at wearer’s back. long sleeve v-neck wrap, functional wrap top tied in back to wearers preference/comfort Dana is a size 6 and 5' 9", wearing a SKIMS S/M 76% polyester/24% nylon hand wash cold with like colors only. non-chlorine bleach when needed. do not tumble dry. imported