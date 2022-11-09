Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Skims
Cozy Knit Tank
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Naadam
Recycled Cashmere Ribbed Henley
BUY
$225.00
Naadam
Asquith
Be Grace Batwing - Black
BUY
£60.00
Asquith
Raey
Oversized Recycled-yarn Cotton-blend T-shirt
BUY
$115.00
Matches Fashion
LESET
May Cotton-blend Polo Sweater
BUY
$250.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Skims
Skims
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress
BUY
£78.00
Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie
BUY
$128.00
Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Tank
BUY
$52.00
Skims
Skims
Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
BUY
$78.00
Skims
More from Sleepwear
Third Love
Wonderknit Robe
BUY
$68.00
Third Love
J.Crew
Long-sleeve Flannel Pajama Set In Good Tidings Plaid
BUY
$64.50
$118.00
J.Crew
Naadam
Recycled Cashmere Ribbed Henley
BUY
$225.00
Naadam
Free People
Pillow Talk Pullover
BUY
$60.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted