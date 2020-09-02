Skims

Cozy Knit Short Robe

$108.00

At Skims

A shorter version of our classic robe, the Cozy Knit Short Robe is made of soft and breathable boucle yarn for warmer weather. Featuring a tie at the waist and functional patch pockets, this is the perfect update to your loungewear lineup. Looking for a full-length robe? Check out the Cozy Collection classic robe. boucle knit side seam belt loop, boucle knit removable/adjustable belt, patch pockets, knit with stretch for comfort and ease, designed to wear two ways: styled closed with belt (robe) or styled open (duster) Lily is a size 2 and 5/6”, wearing a SKIMS S/M 76% polyester/24% nylon hand wash cold with like colors only. non-chlorine bleach when needed. do not tumble dry. imported