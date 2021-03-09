Skims

Cozy Knit Robe

$128.00

Featuring a tie at the waist and functional patch pockets, the Cozy Knit Robe is the epitome of luxe loungewear. Composed of soft and breathable boucle yarn, the Cozy Knit Robe delivers incredible warmth and comfort for everyday luxury. boucle knit side seam belt loop, boucle knit removable/adjustable belt, patch pockets, knit with stretch for comfort and ease, designed to wear two ways: styled closed with belt (robe) or styled open (duster) Mercedes is size 4 and 5’8”, wearing a SKIMS S/M 76% polyester/24% nylon hand wash cold with like colors only. non-chlorine bleach when needed. do not tumble dry. imported