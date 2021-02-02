TNA

Cozy Fleece Mega Sweatpant

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aritzia

You have a healthy relationship with being cozy These are mega-fit sweatpants with exaggerated proportions, cuffed ankles and an infinity loop drawcord. They're made with Tna’s Cozy Fleece — a premium fleece with a sueded face, brushed back and cloud-nine cozy feel. Recently redesigned for an even better fit. Garment Dye (Gd) Colours: The unique colour of our garment dye is achieved through a special process — instead of dyeing the fabric, we dye the finished garment for a dimensional, washed-down look and soft feel. Results vary from one piece to the next, so yours is truly one-of-a-kind.