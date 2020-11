Banana Republic

Cozy Fleece Commuter Jogger

$69.50 $41.70

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

SOFT & COZY: This midweight jogger is made with a French Terry fabric with a brushed interior for extra coziness., TAPERED FIT: Designed with a mid-rise fit and a relaxed, tapered leg., PULL-ON DESIGN: An elastic waistband at back for maximum comfort., Zippered side pockets., Unlined.