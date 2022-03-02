TNA

Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Wide Sweatpant

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aritzia

These are high-rise, wide-leg sweatpants with inseam pockets. They’re made with Tna’s Cozy Fleece — premium, midweight fleece with a soft-brushed back, sueded face and cloud-nine cozy feel. Garment Dye (Gd) Colours: The unique colour of our garment dye is achieved through a special process — instead of dyeing the fabric, we dye the finished garment for a dimensional, washed-down look and soft feel. Results vary from one piece to the next, so yours is truly one-of-a-kind.