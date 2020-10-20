Coyuchi

Cozy Cotton Organic Blanket

$198.00

At Coyuchi

For natural, next-to-skin softness, Cozy Cotton combines the perfect blanket weight with organic cotton chenille yarn, creating lightweight warmth that feels plush to the touch. Washed for a gently puckered texture and finished with a color-matched blanket stitch all around, this versatile blanket works well on its own or stacked for added warmth. Each color reverses to softwhite*, offering two ways to layer (*blush reverses to alpine white). 100% organic cotton grown in Turkey + woven in Germany Visit our blanket guide to learn what type is best for you