Ultra pure Lanolin hydrates extremely dry & chapped lips, skin patches, cuticles, elbows & more. This ointment is not greasy or sticky so you could even use it as a nipple cream with nursing infants. Our cult classic 101 Ointment is a natural and effective alternative to common petroleum-based balms by using pure Aussie Lanolin. All our products are made with Lanolin - a deeply moisturizing oil naturally occurring in sheep's wool. Lanolin mimics the skin's own oils to heal and hydrate and is so safe doctors recommend it to treat burns. Lanolin is a natural, renewable and sustainable resource - it's a by-product of wool washing. Sheep's wool grows continuously, so they need to be shorn each and every year. No petrolatum. No parabens. No artificial fragrance. No mineral oil. No sulfates. No PEG's. No animal cruelty. No more dry skin.