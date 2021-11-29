Smartwool

Cozy Cabin Hat

$35.00 $26.25

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

When we're wandering through the snow-covered landscape of the city, the Cozy Cabin Hat protects our ears from the icy cold air. Made with soft merino wool and stretchy synthetic fibers, this beanie stays fresh and snuggly for the long winter ahead. Details Warm beanie for outdoor excursions or fireside relaxing Merino wool is naturally odor-resistant and thermoregulating Double-layer rib knit construction offers dense insulation Synthetic fibers create stretchy feel and durability Item #SWLZ8IG