Anthropologie

Cozy Boucle Pillow

$48.00 $38.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Popular amongst mid-century designers of the 1940s, bouclé is characterized by its curly, knotted, please-touch texture. Here, the cozy material finds its way onto a plush pillow available in a range of contemporary hues that lend a comforting touch to any interior.