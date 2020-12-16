Coyuchi

Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheet Set (twin, Alpine White)

£143.19

Thick cotton flannel, brushed many times to generates an incredibly soft hand. These weighty six-ounce sheets are luxuriously comfy and warm. the flat sheet and pillowcases have a 4 inch self-hem. The fitted sheet has a deep 15 inch pocket and full elastic around the bottom for an easy fit. Set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Twin set includes one pillowcase.