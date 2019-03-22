Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Yuul Yie
Coy Heeled Sandal
$380.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Description Heeled sandal from Yuul Yie. Patent leather upper. Pointed toe. Adjustable strap with buckle fastening. Padded footbed with woven logo. Leather lining. Geometric chunky heel. • Leather upper • Rubber sole • 2.5" heel • Imported Sizing Measurements 2.5" heel. Sizing Notes European sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
The Best Plus-Size Bras To Wear For Spring
by
Chelsea Peng
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Butter
Encore Kitten Heels
$238.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Chloé
Lauren Scalloped-edge Block-heel Suede Pumps
$471.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Leather High Heel Court Shoe With Metal Toe Cap
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Gecko Red Leather Court Shoes
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Yuul Yie
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Pf18 B535 Deep Green
£388.97
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Deep Green Boots
$470.00
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Velvet-trimmed Bow-detailed Leather Pumps By Yuul Yie
£290.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Yuul Yie
Velvet-trimmed Bow-detailed Leather Pumps
$390.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted