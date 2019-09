Rachel Comey

Coxsone Pant

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Totokaelo

Pleated trouser in crisp poplin. Partially elasticated waist with concealed side zip closure. Fly detail with button closure. Slant pockets. Wide leg. Hand wash. 100% cotton. Made in Manhattan. Color: Black Product Id: W007990 Vendor SKU: 193W-503-SH1011