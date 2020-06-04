Jam+Rico

Engraved Cowrie Shell Bangle Adjustable to Fit Any Arm Composition: Brass with 14K Gold Plating, Brass or Sterling Silver Designed in New York and Made in India PLEASE NOTE ALL COLORS ARE SOLD OUT AND ARE ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER. THIS STYLE WILL SHIP MID MAY. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THIS DELAY BUT COVID-19 HAS DISRUPTED OUR FACTORIES. Cowrie Shells circulated as a medium of exchange in Asia, Africa, Oceania and North America. The cowrie shell, in particular, was the form of currency in West Africa during the transatlantic slave trade. Aruba Collection This new collection entitled Aurora is inspired by the Sun, comprising of a series of earrings, bracelets, and traditional Caribbean classics like the Cowrie Shell. Each piece in the collection is named after the Sun using the native Aruba language, Papiamento. Papiamento is a Spanish Creole language with mixtures of Portuguese and Dutch, spoken on the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. Our collection reflects the Sun, Zon (Dutch), Sol (Spanish), Dom (Portuguese) and Soleil (French). Each of the cultures listed above have made an impact / influence on the island. Jam and Rico traveled to the South side of Aruba to a national park where we traversed through a narrow path leading to a serene lake tangled with twigs, branches and trees. Our jewelry caught the gaze of the warm Sun while it peeked through the deep green trees and vines. The Sun is what makes the Caribbean so inviting, welcoming, loving and hot! We wanted to highlight natures number one nurturer the "Sun" while experiencing One Happy Island of Aruba.