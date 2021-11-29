Anthropologie

Cowl Neck Slip Maxi Dress

$148.00 $49.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropolgie

Style No. 4130652010030; Color Code: 081 In a romantic silhouette you'll want to sport throughout the season, this shoulder-baring dress lends enchantment to any occasion. Viscose Cowl neck Open back Maxi silhouette Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 48" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 55" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"