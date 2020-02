Jump

Cowl Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress

$29.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A sleek cowl neck mini dress features side slits and a comfortable stretch knit design for perfect night-out style. Fit: this style fits true to size. Cowl neck. Adjustable spaghetti straps. Slips on over head. Solid color. Stretch knit construction. Vented hem. Approx. 33" length (size S). Made in USA of imported fabric