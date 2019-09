Hashtag Home

Cowell Upholstered Standard Bed

$239.00 $115.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Since we spend about one-third of our lives asleep (and another third wishing we were back between the sheets), we might as well pass the time in a bed we love! This panel bed skips the frippery and brings clean, contemporary style to any cozy bedroom. Its streamlined frame, crafted from solid and manufactured wood, is wrapped in polyester blend upholstery for a crisp look. We recommend using a box spring with this frame.