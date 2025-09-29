Choiran

Hello there, I'm Tony's Chocolonely. I exist to end slavery in the chocolate industry. My mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. Together we'll make all chocolate 100% slave free. Are you in? Noticed that our bars aren't equally divided? That's because the chocolate industry is unequally divided. The profits aren't shared equally, so our bars can't be either. Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate 180g bar Not just a classic milk chocolate bar, but Tony's classic chocolate bar. It was the first bar they ever made, back in 2005. Tony’s Chocolonely gave it a screaming red wrapper to attract attention to their main mission - 100% slave-free chocolate. Ingredients: Sugar, dried whole milk, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, emulsifier (soya lecithin) Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Hazelnut 180g bar This is a perfect combo of 32% Fairtrade milk chocolate and a minimum of 10% hazelnuts. Ingredients: Sugar, dried whole milk, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, 10.00% hazelnut, emulsifier (soya lecithin) Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt 180g bar This bar is to be taken seriously: milk chocolate filled with crunchy caramel and a hint of sea salt. Ingredients: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces 10% (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream, Butter), Sea Salt 0.5%, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 69%Fairtrade Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt 180g bar This dark chocolate bar has got it all: almonds and sea salt. A golden match! Ingredients: Cocoa mass, sugar, 10.00% almond, cocoa butter, 0.50% sea salt, emulsifier (soya lecithin) Dark Milk Pretzel Toffee 180g bar Introducing a new flavour to the existing range, Tony’s Chocolonely dark milk pretzel toffee 42%. Featuring pretzel pieces with a sweet toffee crunch in dark milk chocolate with 42% cocoa. One of Tony’s Chocolonely’s best sellers and here in New Zealand time for the festive season. Ingredients: Sugar, cocoa mass, dried whole milk, cocoa butter, 7.22% pretzel crumbs (wheat flour, salt, sunflower oil, malted wheat flour, yeast, acidity regulator (sodium hydroxide)), 2.78% caramel pieces (sugar, glucose syrup), sea salt, emulsifier (soya lecithin). Extra Dark Chocolate 70% 180g bar This bar contains at least 70% cocoa. Se-ven-ty! This means they use a lot of cocoa beans.. This dark chocolate delicacy is designed for the true chocolate lover. Ingredients: Cocoa mass, sugar, cocoa butter, emulsifier (soya lecithin) Cocoa solids: 70% minimum. Country of Origin - Belgium Suitable for vegetarians