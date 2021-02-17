WDIRARA

Cow Print High Waist Jeans

$35.99

85% Cotton, 15% Polyester Zipper closure Features: Cow Print, High Waist, Wide Leg, Pocket Fabric has no stretch,but it's Soft and Comfortable Occasion: Weekend Casual, Office Wear, Holidays, Party or Daily Life Waist Size: (X-Small) 26.0 inch; (Small) 27.6 inch; (Medium) 29.1 inch; (Large) 31.5 inch Please refer to size measurement in the last item picture before ordering Size Chart X-Small:Waist Size: 26.0", Hip Size: 37.0", Length: 42.5", Small: Waist Size: 27.6", Hip Size: 38.6", Length: 42.9", Medium: Waist Size: 29.1", Hip Size: 40.2", Length: 43.3", Large: Waist Size: 31.5", Hip Size: 42.5", Length: 43.9