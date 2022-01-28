iHealth

Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test

FDA Authorized 15-Minute Self-Test: The test is a 15-minute self-test to detect whether or not an individual has COVID-19. The test can be completed in the comfort of your own home without the need to ship your sample to a lab. The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a lateral flow assay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2. Easy to Use with Zero Discomfort: Test can be done by inserting 1/2 to 3/4 inch of a simple non-invasive nasal swab. Step-by-step instructional videos are available in our app (Installation of app is optional). For Ages 2 and Above : The self-administered test is recommended for individuals aged 15 years and older. Adult-collection is required for testing children 2-14 years old. Manage Group Testing Via Mobile App: The iHealth Test app allows the administrator of a small group to monitor and track the group members’ test results as needed at school, work or an event.