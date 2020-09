Crate and Barrel

Covert Floating Desk

$499.00 $399.97

Our Covert desk floats on the wall, concealing its multifunctional identity behind beautifully grained and grey-tinted drawers of oak veneer. Outfitted with slim iron pulls, a small door provides access to more storage, while the cabinet door pulls down to become a work surface for writing or using a laptop.