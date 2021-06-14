COVERGIRL

Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

$10.99 $7.99

Buy Now Review It

TURN UP THE VOLUME: COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara provides 10x the volume of bare lashes; Applicator brush separates and defines for visibly longer, fuller lashes CLEAN, VEGAN FORMULA: This lash-loving vegan mascara is infused with argan and marula oils and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, talc, or mineral oil FSC CERTIFIED: Packaging is made from 80% recycled paper from well-managed forests CRUELTY-FREE: COVERGIRL products are Leaping Bunny Certified by Cruelty-Free International, meaning they are never tested on animals Create the high-volume lash look of your dreams with COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara. The volumizing mascara has a clean, vegan formula free of parabens, sulfates, talc, and mineral oil that infused with argan and marula oils, leaving lashes feeling conditioned. This long-lasting vegan mascara creates 10x the volume of bare lashes with no smudging or clumping. The brush applicator separates and defines for longer, fuller lashes. To use, start at the base of your lashes, wiggle the brush from side to side from base to tip to lift and shape; Layer as desired. Pro-tip: To build dramatic lash thickness, use an eyelash primer and wait 30 seconds to dry before applying COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara.