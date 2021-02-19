COVERGIRL

Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

$7.99 $6.40

At a glance Clean Highlights Mess-free Applicator FSC Certificed Clean, Vegan formula 10X volume Cruelty Free Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Color Family: Black Color Palette: Dark Tones Beauty Purpose: Full Volume, Volumizing Features: Long Lasting, Smudge-Proof, Non-Clumping TCIN: 80038275 UPC: 3616302348602 Item Number (DPCI): 052-08-3624 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Create the high-volume lash look of your dreams with Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara. The volumizing mascara has a clean, vegan formula free of parabens, sulfates, talc, and mineral oil that’s infused with argan and marula oils, leaving lashes feeling conditioned. This long-lasting vegan mascara creates 10x the volume of bare lashes with no smudging or clumping. The brush applicator separates and defines for longer, fuller lashes. To use, start at the base of your lashes, wiggle the brush from side to side from base to tip to lift and shape; layer as desired. Pro-tip: To build dramatic lash thickness, use an eyelash primer and wait 30 seconds to dry before applying Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara. TURN UP THE VOLUME: Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara provides 10x the volume of bare lashes; applicator brush separates and defines for visibly longer, fuller lashes MESS-FREE APPLICATION: The long-lasting mascara is both smudge- and clump-proof CLEAN, VEGAN FORMULA: This lash-loving vegan mascara is infused with argan and marula oils and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, talc, or mineral oil FSC CERTIFIED: Packaging is made from 80% recycled paper from well-managed forests CRUELTY-FREE: Covergirl products are Leaping Bunny Certified by Cruelty-Free International, meaning they are never tested on animals How to Use: 1. Starting at the base of your lashes, wiggle the brush from side to side from base to tip to lift and shape. 2. Layer as desired. 3. Washes off easily with soap and water. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.