COVERGIRL

Clump Crusher Mascara

$6.94

Clump Crusher Mascara gives you 20x more volume + 0 clumps Build monster volume with every stroke while delivering beautifully separated lashes Curved brush design with straight bristle edge custom fits to the curve of the eye, allowing root-to-tip volume Black shade is ideal for any skin tone or eye color 20x more volume, zero clumps (vs bare lashes) Product Description Enjoy beautiful lashes with this incredible no-clump mascara. COVERGIRL Clump Crusher Mascara by LashBlast is a A breakthroug in no clump mascara formula, offering 200% more volume and zero clumps. This no-clump mascara Ffeatures an innovative double-sided brush with lash-loading and clump-combing zones to crush clumps. Flaunt flawless lashes! Shop COVERGIRL Clump Crusher Mascara by LashBlast today! Brand Story By CoverGirl