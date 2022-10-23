COVERGIRL

Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer

$11.99 $7.70

Buy Now Review It

LIGHTWEIGHT FORMULA: Hydrating concealer designed for all-day wear BUILDABLE COVERAGE: Concealer provides natural-looking, buildable coverage LUMINOUS FINISH: Dewy finish that designed to leave skin looking natural and glowing VEGAN: Liquid concealer is infused with coconut milk and aloe extracts for glowing skin FORMULATED WITHOUT: Formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, or talc CRUELTY-FREE: COVERGIRL products are Leaping Bunny certified by Cruelty Free International, meaning they’re never tested on animals COVERGIRL Clean fresh hydrating concealer is infused with coconut milk and Aloe extracts for buildable coverage and glowing skin. The Vegan makeup formula is made without phthalates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, talc, parabens, or sulfates. This liquid concealer does not cake, crack, or crease. Pro-tip: pair with clean fresh skin milk for natural, healthy-looking skin.