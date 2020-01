COVERGIRL

Covergirl Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick

$10.99

Get your glow on with Covergirl Clean Fresh Cooling Glow Stick. This portable shimmer highlighter instantly cools skin and leaves it looking positively radiant. Toss the glow stick into a pocket or bag and glide it onto cheeks, eyelids, or lips--anywhere you need a little extra glow. Pro-tip: Try this cool highlighter on décolleté for a shimmery, superstar finish. Cruelty Free.