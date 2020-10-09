Cover FX

Cover Fx Power Play Foundation

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Cover FX Power Play Foundation is a cult-favorite liquid foundation that provides all-day full coverage, a weightless matte finish and powerful pollution defense. Ideal for normal, combination and oily skin types, this bestselling foundation delivers waterproof, sweat-proof, transfer-proof coverage. It is formulated with an ultra-fine powder trio to blur the appearance of pores and a fermented algae extract to protect against free radicals. Available in 40 global shades to encompass all skin tones. Non-comedogenic.